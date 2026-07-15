China's Economic Growth Stumbles Amid Weak Demand

China's economic growth slowed significantly to 4.3% in Q2, falling short of analysts' expectations due to weak domestic demand and external shocks, such as those related to the Iran war. Despite positive rebounds in retail sales and industrial production, the overall economic outlook remains fragile, prompting discussions about potential policy interventions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-07-2026 08:23 IST | Created: 15-07-2026 08:23 IST
China's Economic Growth Stumbles Amid Weak Demand
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  • China

China's economy grew by 4.3% in the second quarter, a substantial slowdown that missed analysts' predictions and raised concerns about weak domestic demand and external pressures. Official data released on Wednesday highlighted these challenges, showing slower growth compared to the 5.0% gain seen in the first quarter.

Analysts, including Tony Sycamore from IG in Sydney, suggest the July Politburo meeting may address these challenges with increased fiscal support targeting strategic infrastructure. Meanwhile, retail and industrial sectors showed unexpected resilience, yet overall confidence in the economic trajectory remains subdued without further government intervention.

Despite the sluggish performance, sectors like AI continue to thrive. Economists such as Gary Ng from Natixis express guarded optimism, noting that China's economic focus is transitioning towards innovation and global competitiveness rather than purely GDP growth. This strategic pivot might mean moderate stimulus measures, emphasizing consumption and technological advancements.

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