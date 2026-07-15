China's Economic Growth Stumbles Amid Weak Demand

China's economy grew by 4.3% in the second quarter, a substantial slowdown that missed analysts' predictions and raised concerns about weak domestic demand and external pressures. Official data released on Wednesday highlighted these challenges, showing slower growth compared to the 5.0% gain seen in the first quarter.

Analysts, including Tony Sycamore from IG in Sydney, suggest the July Politburo meeting may address these challenges with increased fiscal support targeting strategic infrastructure. Meanwhile, retail and industrial sectors showed unexpected resilience, yet overall confidence in the economic trajectory remains subdued without further government intervention.

Despite the sluggish performance, sectors like AI continue to thrive. Economists such as Gary Ng from Natixis express guarded optimism, noting that China's economic focus is transitioning towards innovation and global competitiveness rather than purely GDP growth. This strategic pivot might mean moderate stimulus measures, emphasizing consumption and technological advancements.