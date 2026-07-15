Gum Arabic Trade's Hidden Link to Sudan's Civil War

The United Nations has raised concerns about Sudan's gum arabic industry, linking it to the country's prolonged civil conflict. With Sudan producing 80% of the world's supply, gum arabic is essential to many products globally. The UN highlights illegal smuggling and significant human rights risks within this sector.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-07-2026 17:48 IST | Created: 15-07-2026 17:48 IST
Gum Arabic Trade's Hidden Link to Sudan's Civil War
  • Country:
  • Sudan

The United Nations human rights office has issued a cautionary notice on the involvement of Sudan’s lucrative gum arabic industry in the ongoing civil war. The U.N. highlights concerns over the misuse of profits generated from the industry, potentially prolonging the conflict that has rocked Sudan for four years.

Sudan dominates the global production of gum arabic, with around 80% of this vital natural stabilizer coming from the country. The substance is indispensable to the manufacturing of various consumer goods, including soft drinks, pharmaceuticals, and cosmetics. However, the U.N. report notes significant portions of gum arabic are being smuggled into neighboring countries, complicating traceability.

The report underscores the potential human rights violations in Sudan's gum arabic trade. Areas embroiled in conflict have seen threats to workers' safety and widespread looting by warring factions. U.N. human rights chief Volker Turk emphasizes the necessity for companies to implement stringent due diligence measures, urging businesses to avoid exacerbating the conflict by ensuring ethical sourcing practices.

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