Shakeup in Ukraine: Energy CEO Nominated for Prime Minister

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has nominated Sergii Koretskyi, head of Naftogaz, as Ukraine's new prime minister following Yulia Svyrydenko's resignation. Zelenskiy prioritizes preparing for winter amidst the ongoing war. The future of Defence Minister Mykhailo Fedorov remains uncertain, pending further discussions with military leadership and lawmakers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-07-2026 19:30 IST | Created: 15-07-2026 19:30 IST
Shakeup in Ukraine: Energy CEO Nominated for Prime Minister
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has made a significant move by endorsing Sergii Koretskyi, the CEO of Naftogaz, as Ukraine's new prime minister following the resignation of Yulia Svyrydenko after just a year in office. The Ukrainian parliament is expected to vote on Koretskyi's nomination on Thursday.

Zelenskiy highlighted the need for fresh leadership and emphasized that preparing for the upcoming winter is a top priority for the country. With the majority control, Zelenskiy's party is likely to secure approval for Koretskyi's appointment, indicating a broader cabinet reshuffle may be on the horizon.

Amid these political changes, attention has also turned to Defence Minister Mykhailo Fedorov. As Ukraine continues its strategic offensive involving long-range drone attacks on Russia, Zelenskiy has planned further discussions with Fedorov and military leaders to decide his role in the new cabinet.

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