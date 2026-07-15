Bank of Canada Holds Steady Amid Growth and Inflation Dynamics

The Bank of Canada maintained its benchmark rate at 2.25%, signaling optimism for growth in the latter half of the year as inflationary pressures subside. The bank projected modest economic acceleration, adjusting growth forecasts while monitoring inflation risks tied to oil prices and geopolitical tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-07-2026 19:34 IST | Created: 15-07-2026 19:34 IST
Bank of Canada Holds Steady Amid Growth and Inflation Dynamics
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The Bank of Canada kept its overnight rate unchanged at 2.25%, a decision in line with expectations, as it anticipates bolstered growth and easing inflation pressures later this year. This marks the sixth instance of rate stability following last year's aggressive rate cuts ending at October's rate.

The bank revised its growth outlook, projecting stronger economic performance for 2027 and 2028, while lowering the 2026 forecast due to a slow start. With inflation expected to stabilize within the target range, the bank estimates 2.5% economic growth in the second quarter amid Middle East conflict disruptions and U.S. trade policy uncertainties.

Governor Tiff Macklem expressed confidence in overcoming global turmoil, aligning with economists' expectations of unchanged rates. Canadian trade links with the U.S. and Middle East tensions pose key inflation risks, as money markets foresee stable rates through year-end. The Canadian dollar and bond yields reflected these announcements.

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