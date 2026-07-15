Delhi Signs Pioneering Pact to Convert Cow Dung to Bio-Gas, Clean Yamuna by 2028

In a significant step towards enhancing urban cleanliness and aiding organic farming, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi and National Dairy Development Board signed a pact to establish Compressed Bio-Gas plants, utilizing cow dung. The initiative aims to cleanse the Yamuna River by 2028, boosting the income of livestock farmers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-07-2026 19:36 IST | Created: 15-07-2026 19:36 IST
Delhi Signs Pioneering Pact to Convert Cow Dung to Bio-Gas, Clean Yamuna by 2028
Union Minister Amit Shah attends MoU signing ceremony between MCD and National Dairy Development Board (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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In a landmark agreement signed on Wednesday, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) and the National Dairy Development Board (NDDB) pledged to set up Compressed Bio-Gas (CBG) plants in the capital. The initiative, announced by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, aims to fully harness cow dung to prevent dirty water from entering the Yamuna River by December 2028.

Highlighting the agreement's comprehensive approach, Shah mentioned the inclusion of provisions to compensate livestock farmers with Rs 1 per kilogram of cow dung. He revealed that groundwork has commenced on approximately 80 treatment plants across Delhi, focusing on purifying sewer and industrial waste, and reinforcing efforts to curb cow dung from reaching the Yamuna.

Labeled a 'model' for urban cleanliness, Shah emphasized its role in achieving Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision for a pristine Yamuna. The initiative is poised to bolster organic farming, enhance the income of livestock farmers, and inspire similar projects in major cities. The event saw notable attendees, including Union Minister for Animal Husbandry and Dairying Rajiv Ranjan Singh, Delhi's Lieutenant Governor, and other senior officials.

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