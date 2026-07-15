Codelco's Lithium Ambitions: A Maricunga Milestone

Chile's state-owned copper producer, Codelco, expects its lithium project in the Maricunga salt flat to be operational in eight years. The project is managed in collaboration with Rio Tinto, marking a significant step in the country's mining landscape.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-07-2026 19:31 IST | Created: 15-07-2026 19:31 IST
Codelco's Lithium Ambitions: A Maricunga Milestone
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Chile

Chile's state-owned copper giant, Codelco, revealed its lithium project in the Maricunga salt flat is projected to begin operations in eight years, as stated by chairman Bernardo Fontaine on Wednesday.

The ambitious venture, managed in cooperation with mining partner Rio Tinto, highlights Chile's push into diversified mining operations, particularly focusing on the lucrative lithium market.

This development marks a pivotal moment in Chile's mining industry, aiming to strengthen its position as a leader in the global resource supply chain.

TRENDING

1
FAO Forum Highlights Digital Innovation to Transform Africa's Seed Systems

FAO Forum Highlights Digital Innovation to Transform Africa's Seed Systems

Ghana
2
Can Africa Finance More of Its Own Infrastructure? AfDB and Sovereign Funds Test a New Model

Can Africa Finance More of Its Own Infrastructure? AfDB and Sovereign Funds ...

Global
3
Binance Marks Nine Years as It Expands Beyond Crypto

Binance Marks Nine Years as It Expands Beyond Crypto

South Africa
4
AfDB Approves €294 Million to Support Kenya's Economic Reforms

AfDB Approves €294 Million to Support Kenya's Economic Reforms

Ivory Coast

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Namibia's Fixed Currency Peg Leaves Limited Room for Independent Monetary Policy: IMF

Who Really Wins From AI? IMF Finds $2.7 Trillion Gains Flow Mainly to Wealthier Countries

How Stronger Competition and Lower Tariffs Can Unlock Faster Growth in Middle East and Central Asia

ADB Study Reveals How ICT Reforms Can Unlock China's Digital Trade and Regional Economic Growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026