Codelco's Lithium Ambitions: A Maricunga Milestone

Chile's state-owned copper giant, Codelco, revealed its lithium project in the Maricunga salt flat is projected to begin operations in eight years, as stated by chairman Bernardo Fontaine on Wednesday.

The ambitious venture, managed in cooperation with mining partner Rio Tinto, highlights Chile's push into diversified mining operations, particularly focusing on the lucrative lithium market.

This development marks a pivotal moment in Chile's mining industry, aiming to strengthen its position as a leader in the global resource supply chain.