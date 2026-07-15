Hollywood Mourns: 'Jurassic Park' Star Sam Neill Passes Away

Filmmaker Steven Spielberg is mourning the loss of Sam Neill, the esteemed actor who brought to life the character of Dr. Alan Grant in 'Jurassic Park'. In a heartfelt statement to Variety, Spielberg expressed his deep sadness over Neill's passing.

Spielberg gave credit to directors Roger Donaldson, Gilliam Armstrong, Graham Baker, and Phillip Noyce for casting Neill in roles that showcased his talent, ultimately leading to his memorable portrayal in 'Jurassic Park'. Spielberg remarked on Neill's collaborative spirit and ability to diversely portray characters.

Sam Neill, aged 78, succumbed in Australia, not long after announcing he was cancer-free. His family, present in his final moments, shared the news via social media, emphasizing his dignified departure and their gratitude towards the medical staff. Tributes have since flowed from fans and film industry peers, remembering his extensive contributions to cinema.