South Africa Calls for Regional Cooperation on Illegal Migration

The South African government has reaffirmed that illegal migration is a shared African and global challenge that should be addressed through cooperation rather than confrontation. Responding to questions during a media briefing at the Union Buildings, Presidential Spokesperson Vincent Magwenya said the government remains committed to resolving migration issues through constitutional processes and close engagement with neighbouring countries.

Magwenya rejected claims that South Africa is becoming isolated because of its migration policies or foreign policy positions, saying the country continues to play a leading role in regional and international affairs.

Ramaphosa promotes dialogue instead of blame

Magwenya said President Cyril Ramaphosa has consistently argued that African leaders should openly discuss both the factors pushing people to leave their home countries and the reasons that attract migrants to South Africa. He stressed that the President's approach is based on partnership rather than assigning responsibility to individual countries.

According to Magwenya, South Africa does not consider itself superior to its neighbours and believes migration challenges should be tackled as part of broader efforts to promote peace, stability and economic development across the continent. He added that South Africa's involvement in peace initiatives in countries such as South Sudan and the Democratic Republic of Congo reflects this wider commitment to addressing the root causes of displacement. Magwenya also said African leaders recognise the pressures South Africa faces and support continued dialogue instead of conflict.

Government says investor confidence remains strong

Addressing reports of diplomatic tensions with countries including Ghana and Nigeria, Magwenya dismissed suggestions that South Africa's influence is declining. He pointed to the country's role in securing the African Union's membership of the G20 as evidence of its continued leadership on continental issues.

He also warned against calls to nationalise South African businesses operating elsewhere in Africa, saying these investments benefit both South Africa and host countries. Magwenya added there is no evidence that Ghanaian nationals have been disproportionately targeted during recent anti-illegal migration protests.

Responding to concerns that migration-related campaigns could damage South Africa's international reputation, Magwenya said recent meetings between President Ramaphosa and major global investors demonstrate continued confidence in the country's economy. He added that the government has already published a lawful strategy to address illegal migration and has consulted traditional leaders, business, organised labour and other stakeholders as part of an inclusive national response.