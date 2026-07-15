Presidency Rejects Claims South Africa Is Isolated

The Presidency has rejected claims that South Africa is becoming isolated from the rest of the African continent, describing recent allegations as part of a sustained misinformation campaign linked to anti-illegal migration protests.

Speaking at a media briefing at the Union Buildings, Presidential Spokesperson Vincent Magwenya said the campaign attempts to portray South Africa as a "pariah state" while ignoring the government's repeated condemnation of vigilantism against foreign nationals and its commitment to enforcing immigration laws within the framework of the Constitution.

Magwenya also expressed concern over what he described as the spread of inaccurate information by a diplomatic representative, saying even routine diplomatic engagements had been misrepresented to create a false impression about South Africa's international standing.

Presidency highlights active diplomatic engagement

According to Magwenya, South Africa continues to maintain strong diplomatic ties across Africa and beyond. He pointed to President Cyril Ramaphosa's recent working visit to France, where he met President Emmanuel Macron, co-chaired the High-Level Steering Committee on Education with UNESCO, and participated in the Transforming Education Summit +4. He said these engagements demonstrate South Africa's continued contribution to international cooperation and global development.

Magwenya also highlighted the President's regular consultations with leaders from Botswana, Kenya, Malawi, Mozambique and Zimbabwe through bilateral meetings, telephone discussions, Bi-National Commissions and Southern African Development Community (SADC) forums.

Peace and regional cooperation remain priorities

The Presidency also pointed to South Africa's recent engagement with the Democratic Republic of Congo, where the country pledged financial support for Ebola response efforts while working alongside the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC).

Magwenya further noted that International Relations and Cooperation Minister Ronald Lamola recently visited South Sudan as South Africa's representative on the African Union Committee of Five, supporting efforts to advance the country's peace process and preparations for credible elections.

He said these diplomatic activities reflect South Africa's continued commitment to peace, regional integration and multilateral cooperation. Reaffirming the government's position, Magwenya said South Africa remains an active and respected partner on the African continent and rejected suggestions that the country is becoming isolated.