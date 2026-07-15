BJP's Trivedi Questions Congress on Soz's Article 370 Remarks
BJP MP Sudhanshu Trivedi has criticized Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over remarks made by Saifuddin Soz regarding Article 370 and Jammu and Kashmir's statehood. Trivedi demanded clarity from Congress, questioning if Soz's stance is the party's official position, as political tensions rise over the issue.
- Country:
- India
In a fiery exchange of political rhetoric, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Member of Parliament Sudhanshu Trivedi lashed out at the Congress, targeting leader Rahul Gandhi for remaining silent on Saifuddin Soz's contentious remarks about Article 370 and Jammu and Kashmir's statehood. Trivedi accused the Congress of ambiguity, demanding a clear position from its leadership.
At a press conference, Trivedi labeled Soz's statements as "dastardly," claiming they hinted at a call for Kashmiri sovereignty separate from India. He framed these remarks within the broader context of a Muslim-majority state's terms of union with India, challenging the Congress's stance on the issue.
The BJP stalwart called for an unequivocal response from top Congress leaders, including Sonia Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge, suggesting that silence would be seen as compliance. This political turbulence arises amidst ongoing debates over the restoration of Article 370 and statehood status for Jammu and Kashmir.
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