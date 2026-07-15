Nonceba Mhlauli Urges Students to Lead Through Service and Integrity

Deputy Minister in the Presidency Nonceba Mhlauli has encouraged South African students to embrace leadership rooted in service, integrity and compassion, saying former President Nelson Mandela's greatest legacy was his belief in the dignity and potential of every person.

Speaking at the Nelson Mandela Day Student Leadership and Dialogue and Services event in the Eastern Cape, Mhlauli said Mandela should be remembered not only as South Africa's first democratically elected President or a global symbol of reconciliation, but also as a leader who believed deeply in young people and the transformative power of education.

Leadership begins with everyday choices

Addressing students, Mhlauli said leadership is not defined by titles or positions of authority, but by the decisions people make every day. She urged young people to treat others with respect, respond to challenges with integrity and use every opportunity to uplift those around them.

She said genuine leadership is measured by the positive difference made in the lives of others rather than popularity or public recognition. Student leaders, she added, earn trust by ensuring that every student feels heard, respected and valued. Reflecting on Mandela's life, Mhlauli said his decision to choose reconciliation over revenge after spending 27 years in prison remains one of the strongest examples of selfless leadership and national unity.

Education shapes the leaders of tomorrow

The Deputy Minister reminded students that universities are more than places to earn qualifications. They are spaces where values are formed, confidence is built, and future leaders discover their purpose. She encouraged students to approach their studies, community projects and daily interactions with honesty and dedication, saying every act of integrity contributes to building a stronger South Africa.

Mhlauli also noted that many of the country's respected leaders first developed their commitment to justice and public service while they were students. She urged young people to use their time in higher education to cultivate courage, accountability and compassion, stressing that South Africa needs leaders who combine knowledge with strong ethical values and a genuine commitment to serving others.