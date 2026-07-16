Controversy Coins: Trump's Face and the Legal Debate

The U.S. Mint is set to produce $1 coins featuring former President Donald Trump, as announced by Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent on Wednesday. This initiative is part of the commemoration for the 250th anniversary of the United States.

The coin's design, revised from an early draft, features Trump's likeness accompanied by the words 'Liberty,' 'In God We Trust,' and '1776-2026' on the front, and a bald eagle on the reverse side. An earlier version was scrapped, which showed Trump with a clenched fist and the motto 'fight, fight, fight,' referencing an assassination attempt in 2024.

Legal experts have raised concerns over the coin's compliance with an 1866 law barring living persons from appearing on U.S. currency. While the law applies to paper money from the Bureau of Engraving and Printing, the U.S. Mint's authority is distinct. In 2020, Congress authorized the minting of $1 commemorative coins for the anniversary but prohibited designs with living figures. Bessent highlighted a precedent from the 150th anniversary of the U.S., when a coin featured then-President Calvin Coolidge.