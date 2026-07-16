Trump Administration Eyes New Bond Policy for Green Card Applicants

In a recent move to tighten immigration measures, the Trump administration is considering introducing a $100,000 bond requirement for some green-card applicants, according to a report by the Wall Street Journal.

This policy, under development by the State Department, aims to reduce immigration of individuals with limited financial resources while ensuring newcomers can sustain themselves financially in the U.S.

Though the Wall Street Journal cites insiders familiar with the matter, Reuters has yet to confirm the proposal's details.