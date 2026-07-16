Trump Administration Sparks Controversy with New Slavery Exhibits at Historic Site

The Trump administration's recent introduction of new panels at George Washington's Philadelphia home fueled controversy over historical portrayals of slavery. The replacements follow a court decision allowing changes in how slavery is depicted at the Independence National Historical Park, sparking criticism from various quarters.

The changes involved removing certain headlines and maps, prompting accusations of sanitizing history. Despite calls from Philadelphia’s mayor to revisit legal aspects, the Department of the Interior insists the panels offer historical context and acknowledge slavery's evils.

Critics, including the National Parks Conservation Association, warn that these modifications threaten the integrity of national parks' historical narratives. This development is part of broader efforts by Trump to reshape historical portrayals, drawing widespread condemnation from civil rights groups.