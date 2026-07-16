Anup Jalota: Ram Mandir Donation Scandal Won't Shake Devotees' Faith

Veteran singer Anup Jalota assures that the ongoing Ram Mandir donation controversy will not affect the faith of devotees, speaking during a program in Raipur. The controversy involves allegations of embezzlement at the Ayodhya Temple, with a Special Investigation Team expected to release a report soon.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-07-2026 11:26 IST | Created: 16-07-2026 11:26 IST
Anup Jalota: Ram Mandir Donation Scandal Won't Shake Devotees' Faith
Anup Jalota (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Anup Jalota, a celebrated veteran singer, has commented on the Ram Mandir donation controversy, insisting that the scandal will not deter the faith and devotion of believers. Jalota shared his views while attending a bhajan program in Raipur, Chhattisgarh.

Reflecting on the event, Jalota highlighted the enthusiastic reception he received, noting the presence of notable dignitaries including the Governor, the Chief Minister, and the Culture Minister. He expressed his gratitude for their warm engagement, which included Dr. Raman Singh and his wife.

The controversy arises amid an ongoing investigation into alleged misappropriation of donations for the Ayodhya temple. The Special Investigation Team (SIT) is expected to submit its findings soon. Initial findings have raised alarms over potential misconduct, with serious procedural lapses noted, yet no concrete evidence of significant theft.

As the judiciary extends custody for the accused and reviews petitions for an independent probe, the Supreme Court has directed the SIT to update the investigation's status.

The scandal has also triggered resignations from key trust members, who seek to uphold integrity amid the allegations surrounding this pivotal religious site.

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