Anne Hathaway's Cinematic Homecoming: Reuniting with Christopher Nolan for 'The Odyssey'

Oscar-winning actress Anne Hathaway reunites with celebrated filmmaker Christopher Nolan for the epic film 'The Odyssey', 12 years after their collaboration on 'Interstellar'. Describing the experience as a "homecoming", Hathaway reflected on working again with Nolan, known for his consistency and dedication to filmmaking.

Despite changes over the years, Hathaway noted Nolan's unchanging approach, preparation, and respect for his crew. Her excitement is fueled by her past positive experiences on sets, making her return feel uniquely fulfilling as she embraces her role as Penelope in the adaptation of Homer's classic story.

Co-starring with Matt Damon, who plays Odysseus, Hathaway delved into the emotional core of Penelope's character. Highlighting the passion she shares with Odysseus, Hathaway admired the scale and expertise involved in the production, overseen by Nolan and his acclaimed crew. 'The Odyssey' hits theaters July 17.