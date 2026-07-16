Dollar Drifts Amid Mixed Economic Signals

The US dollar hovered near its one-month low on Thursday as global economic factors interplay, influencing its performance. Subdued U.S. inflation data has dampened rate hike expectations, even as oil price concerns persist, providing mixed support for the greenback.

With the U.S. economy less vulnerable to energy shocks, the dollar has attracted safe-haven flows when oil prices rise, often sidelining the euro and yen. However, diplomatic developments in the Middle East could weaken the greenback by stabilizing oil prices, potentially favoring energy-importing economies like those of Europe.

Amid geopolitical tensions, China's reduced imports play a crucial role in stabilizing oil markets, contributing to the shifting dynamics and impacting the dollar's trajectory. Even as oil prices turned lower on Thursday, traders remain alert amid new U.S. military actions in Iran.