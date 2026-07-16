Lando Norris Faces Grid Penalty at Belgian Grand Prix

Lando Norris will receive a 10-place grid penalty at the Belgian Grand Prix after McLaren changed his car's power electronics unit, exceeding the allowed limit. McLaren's decision follows a series of technical challenges with previous units. They aim to capitalize on Belgium's overtaking opportunities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-07-2026 16:07 IST | Created: 16-07-2026 16:07 IST
Lando Norris Faces Grid Penalty at Belgian Grand Prix
Lando Norris
  • Country:
  • Belgium

Lando Norris, the Formula One world champion, is set to receive a 10-place grid penalty at Sunday's Belgian Grand Prix. The penalty comes after McLaren opted to change the power electronics unit in his car, surpassing the sanctioned limit of three units per season.

Norris, who started last year's race from pole position, has faced challenges this season, with McLaren currently ranking third behind Mercedes and Ferrari. The change comes after previous units faced multiple failures, with the latest being a terminal issue during Monaco practice in June.

McLaren stated that the decision to take the penalty in Belgium, known for its overtaking opportunities, aligns with their strategy for the remainder of the season. The team expects the new unit, equipped with reliability fixes from Mercedes-AMG High Performance Powertrains, to enhance performance.

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