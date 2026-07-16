Xi Jinping Urges Strengthened Energy Ties with Kazakhstan

Chinese President Xi Jinping has called for a stronger collaboration with Kazakhstan in the fields of energy and minerals. This was reported by China's state-run Xinhua news agency following a meeting with Kazakhstan's president in Shanghai on Thursday.

During the discussions, President Xi highlighted the necessity of accelerating the implementation of vital joint projects. The meeting took place on the sidelines of the World Artificial Intelligence Conference (WAIC).

Additionally, President Xi urged both nations to enhance their trade partnerships and increase the frequency of direct flights, according to the official Chinese summary of the meeting.