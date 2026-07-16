Teen in Court: Foiled Plot on London Mosques

A 14-year-old British boy denied charges related to a planned terrorist attack on two London mosques, motivated by extreme right-wing ideology. The plot, inspired by figures like Adolf Hitler and Brenton Tarrant, was uncovered after the teenager was arrested for racially aggravated criminal damage.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-07-2026 16:10 IST | Created: 16-07-2026 16:10 IST
Teen in Court: Foiled Plot on London Mosques
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A 14-year-old teenager appeared in London's Westminster Magistrates' Court on Thursday, denying accusations of plotting a terrorist attack on two mosques in south London. The alleged attack was driven by extreme right-wing ideology, outlined in a manifesto reportedly inspired by Adolf Hitler.

Prosecutor Adam Harbinson stated that the teenager was arrested earlier this month following an incident where he threw a brick through a Black woman's car window. Further investigation led to the discovery of devices and notebooks in his possession containing extreme right-wing views and plans to attack mosque worshippers.

The prosecution claims the teenager intended to stab worshippers, conducting online reconnaissance for the planned attacks. Documents found pointed to his admiration for infamous figures including Brenton Tarrant and Anders Breivik, further highlighting his dangerous ideology.

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