EPIC Studios and Annapurna Studios Unveil 'Pallaburusu': A Legal Comedy Hitting Theatres in 2026

'Pallaburusu', a Telugu feature film by EPIC Studios and Annapurna Studios, will premiere on August 14, 2026. With a blend of comedy and legal drama, the film showcases a unique, culturally rich narrative. Sudhakar Reddy and Muralidhar Goud star in this innovative story directed by Uday Chauhan.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-07-2026 22:52 IST | Created: 17-07-2026 22:52 IST
EPIC Studios and Annapurna Studios Unveil 'Pallaburusu': A Legal Comedy Hitting Theatres in 2026
Poster of Pallaburusu (Image source: Makers). Image Credit: ANI

EPIC Studios, in collaboration with the esteemed Annapurna Studios, has officially announced the theatrical release date for their much-awaited Telugu film, 'Pallaburusu'. The film is slated to hit theaters nationwide on August 14, 2026. As a part of the announcement, a striking first-look poster has been released, offering audiences a glimpse of the film's distinctive essence.

The poster artfully depicts the main characters atop a giant toothbrush that doubles as a balancing see-saw scale, positioned against a district courtroom backdrop. This symbolic imagery hints at a clever mix of comedy and legal drama, featuring Sudhakar Reddy and Muralidhar Goud as the leading actors. The film is penned and helmed by Uday Chauhan and jointly presented and produced by Annapurna Studios and EPIC Studios, with Aditya Pittie and Vivek Krishnani at the production helm.

Aditya Pittie, Managing Director of The EPIC Company, expressed his excitement about bringing original and culturally rich narratives to life, stating, "'Pallaburusu' embodies our vision perfectly." Vivek Krishnani, CEO of EPIC Studio (Films), highlighted their partnership with Annapurna Studios as a thrilling venture that breaks away from conventional storytelling. Through its innovative poster and engaging narrative, 'Pallaburusu' promises to captivate audiences with its unique blend of humor and drama in August 2026.

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