Election Integrity on the Line: DHS Raises Security Concerns

U.S. Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin requests voter roll checks for non-citizens in four states, citing unverified potential violations. Amid criticism, the initiative aligns with President Trump's push for heightened election security legislation. Despite skepticism about claims, efforts intensify as midterm elections approach.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-07-2026 23:54 IST | Created: 17-07-2026 23:54 IST
Election Integrity on the Line: DHS Raises Security Concerns
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U.S. Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin has urged election officials in California, New Jersey, Nevada, and Pennsylvania to examine voter rolls for non-citizens. This move follows President Donald Trump's continued claims of election interference, despite a lack of evidence.

In a statement, Mullin cited potential violations but presented no concrete evidence. He requested responses within two weeks, warning of potential penalties for non-compliance. Nevada's Secretary of State Francisco Aguilar rebuffed these assertions as speculative.

Mullin's call for the passage of the Trump-backed SAVE America Act comes as election security becomes a focal point for upcoming midterms. Trump has repeatedly cast doubt on electoral integrity, though numerous investigations found no substantial fraud in the 2020 election.

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