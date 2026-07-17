Election Integrity on the Line: DHS Raises Security Concerns

U.S. Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin has urged election officials in California, New Jersey, Nevada, and Pennsylvania to examine voter rolls for non-citizens. This move follows President Donald Trump's continued claims of election interference, despite a lack of evidence.

In a statement, Mullin cited potential violations but presented no concrete evidence. He requested responses within two weeks, warning of potential penalties for non-compliance. Nevada's Secretary of State Francisco Aguilar rebuffed these assertions as speculative.

Mullin's call for the passage of the Trump-backed SAVE America Act comes as election security becomes a focal point for upcoming midterms. Trump has repeatedly cast doubt on electoral integrity, though numerous investigations found no substantial fraud in the 2020 election.