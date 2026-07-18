Michelin Stars on Speed: The Ultimate Formula One Dining Experience

Formula One fans and gourmet enthusiasts are in for a treat as the iconic racing brand teamed up with Moet Hennessy to launch 'The Out Lap.'

This exclusive dining concept, a 10,000-pound-per-head experience, offers Michelin-starred meals served during a lap around the racing circuit.

The journey begins in a luxury glass-sided truck for twelve, led by a former driver offering unique insights and paired with culinary creations from world-renowned chef Yannick Alleno. The debut event at the Belgian Grand Prix has already sold out, with more opportunities available at other circuits.