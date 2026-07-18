Michelin Stars on Speed: The Ultimate Formula One Dining Experience

Formula One, in collaboration with Moet Hennessy, introduces 'The Out Lap,' a luxurious dining experience featuring Michelin-starred cuisine served on a moving truck during races. Guests enjoy meals by top chefs and insights from former drivers. Debuting at Spa-Francorchamps, it continues in other Grand Prix circuits.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-07-2026 00:09 IST | Created: 18-07-2026 00:09 IST
Michelin Stars on Speed: The Ultimate Formula One Dining Experience
  • Country:
  • Belgium

Formula One fans and gourmet enthusiasts are in for a treat as the iconic racing brand teamed up with Moet Hennessy to launch 'The Out Lap.'

This exclusive dining concept, a 10,000-pound-per-head experience, offers Michelin-starred meals served during a lap around the racing circuit.

The journey begins in a luxury glass-sided truck for twelve, led by a former driver offering unique insights and paired with culinary creations from world-renowned chef Yannick Alleno. The debut event at the Belgian Grand Prix has already sold out, with more opportunities available at other circuits.

TRENDING

1
Truth API: Unveiling the Market-Moving Power of Trump's Social Media

Truth API: Unveiling the Market-Moving Power of Trump's Social Media

United States
2
Strait of Hormuz Crisis: Global Energy Security at Risk

Strait of Hormuz Crisis: Global Energy Security at Risk

United States
3
Starship's Last-Second Abort: A Bump in SpaceX's Journey

Starship's Last-Second Abort: A Bump in SpaceX's Journey

United States
4
Trump's Election Security Speech: 'Most Important Address Since Cuban Missile Crisis'

Trump's Election Security Speech: 'Most Important Address Since Cuban Missil...

United States

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

The Future of Work Will Reward the Skills Machines Cannot Own

How IMF's Macroeconomic Tool Is Helping Iraq Build Smarter Policies Beyond Oil Dependence

Can Carbon Markets Deliver More? OECD Backs Government-Led Crediting to Accelerate Climate Action

OECD Says Second-Career Teachers Could Transform Education as Global Teacher Shortages Deepen

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026