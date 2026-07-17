EU Reiterates Call Against Israeli Settlement Expansion

The European Union has urged Israel to avoid further expanding settlements in the West Bank, citing concerns over the two-state solution's viability. Israel's recent approval of a significant budget for 34 new settlements has drawn criticism from international bodies, claiming it impedes peace efforts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-07-2026 23:59 IST | Created: 17-07-2026 23:59 IST
EU Reiterates Call Against Israeli Settlement Expansion
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The European Union has once again urged Israel to halt its ongoing expansion of settlements within the occupied West Bank. The statement was issued by the EU's diplomatic service spokesperson, emphasizing the detrimental impact such actions have on the feasibility of a two-state solution.

This directive follows a recent decision by Israel's security cabinet to allocate 1.3 billion shekels, or approximately $427.8 million, for the development of 34 new settlements in the contested area.

While Israel disputes the international legality of these settlements, many international bodies, including the United Nations and numerous countries, view them as violations under international conventions and a significant barrier to achieving lasting peace.

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