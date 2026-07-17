EU Reiterates Call Against Israeli Settlement Expansion

The European Union has once again urged Israel to halt its ongoing expansion of settlements within the occupied West Bank. The statement was issued by the EU's diplomatic service spokesperson, emphasizing the detrimental impact such actions have on the feasibility of a two-state solution.

This directive follows a recent decision by Israel's security cabinet to allocate 1.3 billion shekels, or approximately $427.8 million, for the development of 34 new settlements in the contested area.

While Israel disputes the international legality of these settlements, many international bodies, including the United Nations and numerous countries, view them as violations under international conventions and a significant barrier to achieving lasting peace.