Wall Street's Risk Sentiment Shifts Amid AI Boom Pullback

Wall Street extended its slide on Friday as stocks linked to the AI boom, responsible for previous gains, underwent a selloff, triggering a broader risk-off sentiment. Semiconductor stocks, which had led recent market advancements, initially drove the downturn, which expanded over the session.

The major indexes faced weekly losses, with the Philadelphia SE Semiconductor Index down 1.0%, marking its steepest weekly drop since April, despite a 17% July tumble. Investors cautious about the trillion-dollar AI spending boom are repositioning; some active managers are reducing their exposure.

Strategist Sam Stovall remarked that chip stocks have surged too far, needing fundamentals to catch up. Major indices—Dow Jones, S&P 500, and Nasdaq—each fell, with sectors like communication services and technology lagging, while energy rose on crude price increases and geopolitical concerns.