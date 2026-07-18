Wall Street's Risk Sentiment Shifts Amid AI Boom Pullback

Wall Street experienced a notable decline as stocks associated with the AI boom, which drove gains earlier, faced a selloff. Semiconductors led the downturn, with broader market indexes following. Communication services and technology fell significantly, while energy stocks gained due to rising crude prices. Earnings season began positively but saw mixed investor reactions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-07-2026 00:05 IST | Created: 18-07-2026 00:05 IST
Wall Street's Risk Sentiment Shifts Amid AI Boom Pullback
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Wall Street extended its slide on Friday as stocks linked to the AI boom, responsible for previous gains, underwent a selloff, triggering a broader risk-off sentiment. Semiconductor stocks, which had led recent market advancements, initially drove the downturn, which expanded over the session.

The major indexes faced weekly losses, with the Philadelphia SE Semiconductor Index down 1.0%, marking its steepest weekly drop since April, despite a 17% July tumble. Investors cautious about the trillion-dollar AI spending boom are repositioning; some active managers are reducing their exposure.

Strategist Sam Stovall remarked that chip stocks have surged too far, needing fundamentals to catch up. Major indices—Dow Jones, S&P 500, and Nasdaq—each fell, with sectors like communication services and technology lagging, while energy rose on crude price increases and geopolitical concerns.

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