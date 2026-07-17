The Rolling Stones Make History with 'Foreign Tongues'

The Rolling Stones have secured their 15th number-one album on the UK Official Albums Chart with their latest release, 'Foreign Tongues.' The legendary band has now equaled The Beatles' record, further cementing their place in rock history.

Released on July 10, 'Foreign Tongues' is the 25th studio album by The Rolling Stones and includes collaborations with renowned artists like Paul McCartney, Robert Smith of The Cure, and Chad Smith of the Red Hot Chili Peppers. Notably, it features a special appearance from the late Charlie Watts, recorded during one of his final sessions before his passing in 2021.

At a recent launch event in London, Mick Jagger and Ronnie Wood expressed their hopes to take 'Foreign Tongues' on the road. Jagger, at 82, stated, 'Ronnie and I are really into that, so we hope to see everyone on the road.' This follows their Grammy-winning 2023 album 'Hackney Diamonds,' which topped the charts previously.