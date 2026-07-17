Jenna Ortega and Rose Byrne Unite for Sports Drama 'Nasty'

Jenna Ortega and Rose Byrne team up in Mary Bronstein's 'Nasty', a gripping sports drama about a young gymnast's battle against her coach. With Isabella Jarosz's screenplay, the film is backed by LuckyChap and Warner Bros.' Clockwork. Filming starts this fall, promising intense performances and compelling storytelling.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-07-2026 22:53 IST | Created: 17-07-2026 22:53 IST
Jenna Ortega and Rose Byrne Unite for Sports Drama 'Nasty'
Jenna Ortega (Photo/Instagram/@jennaortega). Image Credit: ANI

Actors Jenna Ortega and Rose Byrne are joining forces in the upcoming sports drama 'Nasty', directed by Mary Bronstein, The Hollywood Reporter has revealed. This project brings Byrne back with Bronstein after their collaboration on 'If I Had Legs I'd Kick You'.

'Nasty', written by Isabella Jarosz, follows a young gymnast striving to make it to the Olympic team while battling her toughest rival, her own coach. The screenplay earned a spot on the prestigious 2024 Black List, highlighting it as one of the industry's top unproduced scripts.

Backed by production company LuckyChap and with Ortega also serving as a producer, the film is set to begin shooting this fall. The project is a fresh venture from Warner Bros.' Clockwork, a specialty label formed by former Neon executives. In other news, Clockwork has engaged filmmaker Sean Baker for a new project and signed Chris Ferguson's Oddfellows studio to a first-look deal.

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