Jennifer Garner Applauds Ben Affleck's Co-Parenting Prowess

Acclaimed actress Jennifer Garner has expressed admiration for her ex-husband Ben Affleck, lauding him as an 'incredible co-parent' to their three children. In an interview with People, Garner emphasized that Affleck has evolved into a dedicated partner in parenting as their children have matured.

'My kids are a little bigger now,' Garner explained, referring to daughters Violet Anne, Seraphina Rose Elizabeth, and son Samuel. She further noted, 'Their dad -- ex-husband [Ben Affleck] -- has become this incredible co-parent.'

Garner expressed gratitude for Affleck's role in their family dynamic, noting that his support allows her to pursue her career while ensuring the kids are well cared for. 'While now they're in high school, Ben's involvement lets them stay with him, giving me the freedom to work,' she stated to People.

Following their 2018 divorce, Garner and Affleck have focused on maintaining a healthy co-parenting relationship. Garner shared that this dynamic offers her the flexibility to work nearer to home, asserting her preference for filming locally.

A source recently informed People that Garner and Affleck continue to uphold a supportive relationship, underscoring their commitment to their children's welfare and sustaining a cooperative co-parenting approach.