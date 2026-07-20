Morocco's Strategic Boost: Expanding Hotel Capacity for 2030 World Cup

Morocco is set to make a significant leap in strengthening its tourism infrastructure, aiming to increase its hotel capacity by 60,000 beds by 2030. This strategic move aligns with Morocco's role as a co-host of the 2030 World Cup, alongside Portugal and Spain, leveraging its recent success in the World Cup.

Investing more than 190 billion dirhams, the country is expanding rail, road, and airport infrastructure, as well as adding stadiums and urban facilities ahead of the tournament. Tourism, a sector employing thousands and contributing 7% to the GDP, is expected to flourish further.

Central to this growth is the enhancement of air connectivity, targeting tourists from China, the USA, and the Middle East, in addition to increasing the appeal of destinations like Rabat for cultural and business events, beyond popular areas like Marrakech and Agadir.