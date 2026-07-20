Morocco's Strategic Boost: Expanding Hotel Capacity for 2030 World Cup

Morocco plans to expand its hotel capacity by 60,000 beds by 2030, leveraging its World Cup co-hosting to boost tourism. The government invests heavily in infrastructure to enhance tourism growth and aims to attract Chinese, American, and Middle Eastern visitors, while diversifying beyond traditional tourist spots.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-07-2026 14:11 IST | Created: 20-07-2026 14:11 IST
Morocco's Strategic Boost: Expanding Hotel Capacity for 2030 World Cup
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  • Country:
  • Morocco

Morocco is set to make a significant leap in strengthening its tourism infrastructure, aiming to increase its hotel capacity by 60,000 beds by 2030. This strategic move aligns with Morocco's role as a co-host of the 2030 World Cup, alongside Portugal and Spain, leveraging its recent success in the World Cup.

Investing more than 190 billion dirhams, the country is expanding rail, road, and airport infrastructure, as well as adding stadiums and urban facilities ahead of the tournament. Tourism, a sector employing thousands and contributing 7% to the GDP, is expected to flourish further.

Central to this growth is the enhancement of air connectivity, targeting tourists from China, the USA, and the Middle East, in addition to increasing the appeal of destinations like Rabat for cultural and business events, beyond popular areas like Marrakech and Agadir.

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