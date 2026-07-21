Sri Lanka's Battle Against Dengue: A National Emergency

Sri Lanka is experiencing its worst dengue outbreak in nearly a decade, with armed forces aiding public health efforts. With over 53 deaths and 76,044 infections, the government is combating the spread by employing air force drones and military inspections. Hospitals are overwhelmed by the influx of patients, necessitating urgent action.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-07-2026 06:30 IST | Created: 21-07-2026 06:30 IST
Sri Lanka's Battle Against Dengue: A National Emergency
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  • Country:
  • Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka is grappling with its most severe dengue outbreak in almost ten years, prompting the involvement of the nation's armed forces to contain the virus. The outbreak, which has already claimed 53 lives and resulted in 76,044 infections, began in January and shows no sign of abating.

The air force is deploying drones to identify water-collecting rooftops, while military and police forces are actively inspecting homes and public spaces for mosquito breeding sites as part of a comprehensive containment strategy. Health officials reveal that hospitals are struggling to cope with the influx of patients, thereby necessitating the transformation of wards to accommodate the surge.

Despite their effort, the public health infrastructure is under duress due to a preceding natural disaster, cyclone Ditwah. To alleviate hospital pressure, authorities recommend that patients with mild symptoms recuperate at home. They're also contemplating the introduction of a dengue vaccine, though challenges remain due to the virus's complex nature.

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