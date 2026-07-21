Unleashing Hearts: 'Ohh My Dog' Brings a Tail-Wagging Tale to Theaters

Amit Rai's 'Ohh My Dog' explores the indescribable bond between humans and dogs, highlighting how these companions change our lives with love and discipline. The film, releasing July 31, features a robust cast and over 250 dogs, showcasing this heartwarming relationship.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-07-2026 20:49 IST | Created: 21-07-2026 20:49 IST
Unleashing Hearts: 'Ohh My Dog' Brings a Tail-Wagging Tale to Theaters
Writer-director Amit Rai (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Writer-director Amit Rai is gearing up to bring audiences a touching narrative with his upcoming film 'Ohh My Dog.' The film delves into the profound bond between humans and their pet dogs, a connection Rai believes is more felt than articulated.

In a conversation with ANI, Rai elaborated on the film's mission to visually capture the inexplicable love shared by humans and their canine companions. He emphasized the transformative impact dogs have on human lives, stating they provide love, routine, and discipline, fundamentally altering our daily existence.

The production, backed by Amit Rai, Rajesh Bhardwaj, and Sana Warsi under Babulal Biscope and Thinking Hats Entertainment, features actors like Maahi Rai, Pankaj Tripathi, and a remarkable canine cast, including over 250 dogs. 'Ohh My Dog' is set for a July 31 release, promising audiences a heartfelt cinematic experience.

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