Amazon Prime Video Sets the Stage for 'Robocop' Series Reboot

Amazon Prime Video has greenlit a series adaptation of the classic 'Robocop', as reported by Variety. The streaming giant has ordered eight episodes for the new series, leveraging its acquisition of MGM to explore the studio's rich intellectual property portfolio.

The show will center on a powerful robot with the consciousness of a beloved fallen officer, introduced to a city's police force by a tech conglomerate. Peter Ocko is set to write, executive produce, and serve as the showrunner, with industry heavyweights James Wan, Michael Clear, and Rob Hackett producing through Blumhouse Atomic Monster. Notably, Ed Neumeier, co-creator of the original 'Robocop' film, is also on board as an executive producer.

James Wan expressed enthusiasm for the project, noting the enduring relevance of the themes explored in the original 1987 film, such as technology and corporate influence. The franchise, which debuted with Peter Weller as the titular character, has produced sequels, reboots, and multiple TV adaptations, making its mark in various media including video games and comics. The latest series aims to respect its legacy while introducing fresh narratives for today's audience.