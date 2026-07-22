Indie Pop Star D4vd Faces Chilling Murder Charges

David Burke, also known as D4vd, faces charges for the alleged murder and dismemberment of his 14-year-old girlfriend. Accused of attempting to silence her to protect his music career, Burke denies all allegations. The case centers on a chilling narrative of fear, fame, and potential financial motives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-07-2026 00:17 IST | Created: 22-07-2026 00:17 IST
Indie Pop Star D4vd Faces Chilling Murder Charges
  • Country:
  • United States

Indie pop singer David Burke, known by his stage name D4vd, is embroiled in a murder case that has captured national attention. Prosecutors claim Burke murdered and dismembered his 14-year-old girlfriend, Celeste Rivas Hernandez, to prevent her from exposing details of their relationship and potentially harming his burgeoning music career.

In April, Burke was charged with first-degree murder and other heinous acts following the discovery of Hernandez's remains. His defense maintains his innocence, arguing the evidence will eventually exonerate him. Prosecutors, however, assert the horrifying details underscore the lengths Burke purportedly went to safeguard his public image and financial interests.

The case, rooted in allegations of jealousy and financial gain, highlights the darker side of fame and youth. As Burke's legal proceedings unfold, the indie pop world and his fans await the truth behind this chilling narrative.

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