Escalation in Odesa: Russian Strikes Target Ukrainian Ports
Russian forces conducted strikes on Ukrainian ports and military infrastructure in the Odesa region, hitting naval vessels and facilities used for unloading military cargo. This escalation highlights the ongoing tensions and strategic targeting of logistical and fuel storage sites crucial to Ukraine's defense operations.
- Country:
- Russia
The Russian Defence Ministry announced on Wednesday that its military forces carried out attacks on Ukrainian ports and military infrastructure in the Odesa region.
The ministry reported that two Ukrainian naval vessels were struck during the operations, alongside port infrastructure facilities which are vital for the unloading and storage of military cargo.
The strikes also targeted fuel and lubricant storage tanks in the port of Odesa, marking a significant escalation in efforts to cripple Ukraine's logistical capabilities.
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