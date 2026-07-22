Leadership Turmoil Hits Indonesia's Free Meals Programme Amidst Budget Cuts

Nanik Sudaryati Deyang resigns as head of Indonesia's National Nutrition Agency due to health reasons amid budget cuts and investigations into the country's free meals programme. The programme, plagued by logistics and quality issues along with instances of food poisoning, is under scrutiny for its fiscal impact.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-07-2026 10:57 IST | Created: 22-07-2026 10:57 IST
Leadership Turmoil Hits Indonesia's Free Meals Programme Amidst Budget Cuts
resignation
  • Country:
  • Indonesia

Nanik Sudaryati Deyang has stepped down from her position as head of Indonesia's National Nutrition Agency, citing health concerns as her reason for leaving. Her resignation marks the second leadership change at the agency in just over a month.

The free meals programme, initiated by President Prabowo Subianto, has been riddled with challenges since its inception in January 2025. Issues involving budget cuts, logistical struggles, and quality control problems have been compounded by cases of mass food poisoning.

This programme represents a significant portion of Prabowo's election campaign promises, aiming to deliver free meals to millions. However, facing fiscal pressures and a criminal investigation, the programme's future remains uncertain.

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