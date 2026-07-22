Ukraine has successfully reclaimed 700 square kilometers of territory in the current year, as reported by outgoing Commander in Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi on Wednesday. Syrskyi highlighted that the army is not only maintaining its defenses but has also adopted an offensive posture.

Syrskyi's statement on Telegram confirmed his departure from the top military role, effectively passing on the command to a young major general, Mykhailo Drapatyi. This transition comes as the nation witnesses strategic advancements.

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy announced Drapatyi's appointment after days of public protests, marking a significant shift in military leadership while emphasizing Ukraine's determination in the ongoing conflict.