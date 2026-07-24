Ramayana: From Ancient Epics to Global Audiences at Comic-Con

Indian actors Ranbir Kapoor and Yash promote 'Ramayana' at San Diego Comic-Con. This two-part film adaptation seeks to introduce the revered Hindu epic to a global audience, highlighting Indian culture and mythology. The movie, directed by Nitesh Tiwari, will have significant international promotional efforts and a notable budget of $500 million.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-07-2026 07:56 IST | Created: 24-07-2026 07:56 IST
Ramayana: From Ancient Epics to Global Audiences at Comic-Con
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Indian cinema made a prominent appearance at San Diego Comic-Con as actors Ranbir Kapoor and Yash promoted 'Ramayana,' a film adaptation of the revered Hindu epic.

Kapoor, playing Prince Rama, called the event a milestone for the production as it aims to introduce the ancient story to global viewers. Comic-Con offers the film a platform for its ambitious $500 million project, directed by Nitesh Tiwari, to reach a broad audience.

With international promotional efforts, the filmmakers hope to captivate audiences worldwide, while Kapoor remains hopeful of its reception: 'This one is a bit more special than a normal film,' he remarked.

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