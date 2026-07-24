Ramayana: From Ancient Epics to Global Audiences at Comic-Con

Indian cinema made a prominent appearance at San Diego Comic-Con as actors Ranbir Kapoor and Yash promoted 'Ramayana,' a film adaptation of the revered Hindu epic.

Kapoor, playing Prince Rama, called the event a milestone for the production as it aims to introduce the ancient story to global viewers. Comic-Con offers the film a platform for its ambitious $500 million project, directed by Nitesh Tiwari, to reach a broad audience.

With international promotional efforts, the filmmakers hope to captivate audiences worldwide, while Kapoor remains hopeful of its reception: 'This one is a bit more special than a normal film,' he remarked.