Egg Recall Alert: 1.6 Million Dozen Eggs Contaminated with Salmonella

An urgent recall has been issued by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration concerning 1.6 million dozen eggs from Midwest Poultry Services due to potential contamination with Salmonella Enteritidis.

The affected eggs were sold in Kroger and Brookshire Grocery Company stores across Texas and neighboring states including Louisiana, Oklahoma, Arkansas, and Mississippi. While Midwest Poultry Services and Kroger have yet to comment, Brookshire is actively removing possibly tainted products from their shelves. The eggs currently for sale are sourced from a different production location, according to the company.

No illnesses have been associated with the recall thus far, and the distribution from the implicated Texas farms has been suspended, the FDA revealed. Salmonella Enteritidis, the bacterium involved, can cause severe foodborne illness with symptoms such as cramps, diarrhea, nausea, vomiting, chills, fever, and headaches within 12 to 72 hours of consumption.