Why Asia Needs Transition Finance, Not Just Green Finance, to Achieve Net-Zero Goals: World Bank

Asia's journey toward a low-carbon economy will depend not only on expanding renewable energy but also on helping high-emission industries transition to cleaner production. This is the central finding of the World Bank's Regional Study on Taxonomies and Transition Finance in Asia, prepared in collaboration with Chronos Sustainability. The report argues that sustainable finance must move beyond funding only "green" projects and instead support credible transition pathways for sectors such as steel, cement, manufacturing, transport, aviation and power generation. With Asia requiring trillions of dollars in climate investment over the coming decades to meet its climate commitments, governments alone cannot finance this transformation. Private capital will therefore play a decisive role, making clear and credible sustainable finance frameworks more important than ever.

Transition Finance Becomes the Missing Link for Asia's Climate Goals

The report examines 10 sustainable finance taxonomies from Asian economies and international markets to understand how countries classify environmentally sustainable and transition activities. It finds that while all frameworks seek to support climate action, there is no single global definition of transition finance. Countries use different emissions thresholds, sector classifications and transition timelines depending on their economic priorities and industrial structures.

Unlike traditional green finance, which supports projects that are already environmentally sustainable, transition finance is designed for industries that currently generate high emissions but have realistic and measurable plans to reduce them over time. The report highlights that industries such as steel, cement, chemicals, shipping and conventional power cannot become carbon neutral overnight because affordable low-carbon technologies are still evolving. Supporting these sectors through carefully designed transition finance is therefore essential for achieving national climate targets without disrupting economic growth, industrial production or employment.

The study also warns that transition finance should not be used to extend the life of polluting assets indefinitely. Instead, financing should be tied to measurable emissions reductions, clear timelines and credible decarbonization strategies that remain aligned with long-term climate goals.

Why Governments Need Stronger and More Consistent Policies

For policymakers, the report makes it clear that sustainable finance is no longer only an environmental issue, it is now an economic and industrial policy priority. Countries with transparent and science-based taxonomy frameworks are likely to attract more domestic and international investment while improving market confidence.

However, the report identifies major regulatory differences across countries. Some taxonomies use a traffic-light approach, classifying activities as green, transition or ineligible, while others follow different systems altogether. These inconsistencies increase compliance costs, create uncertainty for investors and make cross-border investments more difficult.

The report recommends that governments improve alignment between national taxonomies and internationally recognized climate pathways. Stronger disclosure requirements, better monitoring systems and common technical standards would help reduce greenwashing risks while making sustainable finance markets more efficient. Policymakers are also encouraged to strengthen institutional capacity so regulators can effectively evaluate transition projects and ensure that financed activities deliver genuine environmental benefits.

Development Partners Can Unlock More Climate Investment

The findings carry important implications for multilateral development banks, bilateral donors and international development agencies. Organizations such as the World Bank, Asian Development Bank and other climate finance institutions increasingly rely on sustainable finance taxonomies when designing investment programs and climate initiatives.

The report suggests that development partners should focus on helping governments build stronger regulatory frameworks, improve technical expertise and develop reliable climate disclosure systems. Technical assistance can also help countries harmonize their taxonomies with international standards, making it easier for investors to compare projects across different markets.

Development finance institutions can further support the transition by using blended finance, guarantees and concessional funding to reduce investment risks for private investors. This approach can mobilize significantly larger amounts of commercial capital while accelerating industrial decarbonization across developing Asian economies.

Private Sector Faces New Opportunities Alongside Greater Expectations

The report concludes that businesses and financial institutions will play a central role in Asia's climate transition. Banks, institutional investors, insurers and asset managers increasingly require clear sustainability classifications before making investment decisions. Companies operating in carbon-intensive sectors are therefore under growing pressure to develop credible transition plans that include interim emissions targets, governance structures, investment roadmaps and transparent reporting.

Businesses that can demonstrate measurable progress toward reducing emissions are likely to gain better access to sustainable finance and attract greater investor confidence. At the same time, companies without credible transition strategies may face higher financing costs and greater regulatory scrutiny as sustainable finance standards continue to strengthen.

The study also notes that many taxonomies are expanding beyond climate mitigation to include broader environmental priorities such as climate adaptation, biodiversity conservation, pollution prevention, resource efficiency and sustainable water management. These broader objectives are expected to shape future investment decisions as governments increasingly integrate environmental resilience into national development strategies.

Overall, the report concludes that Asia's climate ambitions will depend on building finance systems that support both green investments and the transition of existing industries. Greater cooperation among governments, stronger regulatory standards, improved taxonomy interoperability and continued support from international development partners can help mobilize private investment at the scale required. For policymakers, the message is clear: credible transition finance is no longer optional, it is becoming a critical pillar of sustainable economic development, industrial competitiveness and long-term climate resilience across Asia.