WNBA Strengthens Security Amid Rising Abuse Concerns

The WNBA and its players' union are enhancing security measures after a rise in abusive messages towards players. Following a June incident involving Phoenix Mercury's Alyssa Thomas, discussions highlighted proactive communication and fostering league-union relations. The league committed to collaborating with organizations sharing its values.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-07-2026 05:53 IST | Created: 23-07-2026 05:53 IST
WNBA Strengthens Security Amid Rising Abuse Concerns
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The Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA) is taking proactive steps to beef up security measures after a surge in racist and hate-filled messages directed at players. The league's leadership met with the Women's National Basketball Players Association (WNBPA) to address these pressing issues, following an incident involving Phoenix Mercury forward Alyssa Thomas.

The meeting was catalyzed by an altercation between Thomas and Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark during a game on June 24. Thomas became a target of online harassment, prompting discussions on strengthening the line of communication and the league-union relationship, as emphasized in the joint statement issued by both bodies.

The WNBA pledged to bolster security resources and collaborate with organizations that align with their values of justice and inclusion. As part of their commitment, the league seeks to cultivate an ongoing dialogue as they continue to navigate the challenges associated with heightened public interest and safety concerns in women's sports.

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