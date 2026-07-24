Unveiling the Untold: Daniel Siad's Mysterious Demise

An autopsy revealed no signs of violence in the death of Danial Siad, a modeling scout with links to Jeffrey Epstein. Despite his connection to Epstein and being under investigation for human trafficking, no charges were filed against Siad. Investigations continue as toxicology and pathology results are awaited.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-07-2026 19:21 IST | Created: 24-07-2026 19:21 IST
Unveiling the Untold: Daniel Siad's Mysterious Demise
  • Country:
  • France

French prosecutors announced that an autopsy of Daniel Siad, a modeling scout associated with Jeffrey Epstein, showed no signs of violence connected to his death. Siad, 69, was discovered deceased at his residence in Colombes on July 20.

The Nanterre prosecutor's office clarified that while the autopsy revealed impaired health and evidence of an earlier heart attack, it did not establish a direct cause of death. Ongoing toxicology and pathology tests aim to provide further insights.

Siad's connection to the controversial Epstein network was highlighted by his frequent appearance in files released by the U.S. Department of Justice. Despite being under investigation for human trafficking and tax fraud, no conclusive evidence led to his arrest.

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