Unveiling the Untold: Daniel Siad's Mysterious Demise

French prosecutors announced that an autopsy of Daniel Siad, a modeling scout associated with Jeffrey Epstein, showed no signs of violence connected to his death. Siad, 69, was discovered deceased at his residence in Colombes on July 20.

The Nanterre prosecutor's office clarified that while the autopsy revealed impaired health and evidence of an earlier heart attack, it did not establish a direct cause of death. Ongoing toxicology and pathology tests aim to provide further insights.

Siad's connection to the controversial Epstein network was highlighted by his frequent appearance in files released by the U.S. Department of Justice. Despite being under investigation for human trafficking and tax fraud, no conclusive evidence led to his arrest.