From Scraps to Strategy: How Food Waste Could Power the Next Bioeconomy

The global food system is discarding resources that industries are increasingly willing to buy back. Peels, pomace, whey, spent grain and other residues contain proteins, fibers, antioxidants, pigments and sugars that can be converted into functional foods, bioplastics, fertilizers, chemicals and renewable energy. The opportunity is no longer theoretical, but the economics remain uneven: some technologies are already commercially viable, while others still depend on costly processing, stable feedstock supplies and regulations that have not kept pace with innovation.

A new review "Converting Food Waste into Value-Added Products: A Review on Current Technologies, Challenges, and Future Perspectives," written by Antonietta Baiano of the University of Foggia and published in the journal Foods, examines these tensions.

The review argues that the greatest value lies not in sending all waste directly to composting or energy production, but in cascading systems that first recover high-value ingredients and materials before converting the remaining biomass into fuels, fertilizers or biochar, a model with major implications for circular-economy policy, industrial investment and food-system sustainability.

The Waste Stream Is Richer Than It Looks

The review cites an estimated 1.05 billion tonnes of food wasted annually, equivalent to around 19% of food produced for human consumption. Households account for roughly 60% of this waste, while food services generate 28% and retailers 12%. These losses come on top of billions of tonnes of agricultural residues.

What makes this waste economically important is its composition. Materials commonly discarded as low-value residue often contain fibers, proteins, lipids, minerals, sugars and biologically active compounds. Fruit and vegetable waste can provide polyphenols, carotenoids, vitamins, pectin and dietary fiber. Grape pomace contains antioxidants and resveratrol-related compounds. Olive-processing residues can yield phenolic molecules such as oleuropein. Whey contains proteins, lactose and minerals, while seafood waste can supply chitin, calcium carbonate and collagen-related materials.

These components can serve very different markets. Waste-derived fibers and proteins can be used in food products; phenolic extracts can enter nutraceutical and cosmetic applications; pectin and natural pigments can replace synthetic additives; carbohydrates can be fermented into organic acids; and lignocellulosic residues can become biochar, bio-oil or biodegradable materials.

The review documents an already emerging commercial market. Brewer's spent grain is being processed into flour, protein and fiber ingredients. Soymilk pulp is being turned into baking flour. Surplus bananas, fruit peels and vegetable pulp are entering snack foods, while leftover bread is being used in beer production.

This is significant because it moves food-waste policy beyond disposal. The question is no longer simply how to keep organic material out of landfill, but how to preserve its highest possible value. However, upcycling should not displace waste prevention or food redistribution. Edible surplus should first remain in the human food system where possible. Industrial valorization is most appropriate for unavoidable residues, processing by-products and food that cannot safely or practically be redistributed.

Green Technologies Are Expanding the Menu of Possibilities

The review maps an extensive range of technologies for recovering valuable compounds from food waste. Many seek to replace conventional extraction methods that depend on large quantities of solvents, long processing times or intensive heating.

Ultrasound-assisted extraction uses sound waves to rupture cellular structures and release compounds such as polyphenols, carotenoids and polysaccharides. In one citrus-processing example cited by the review, ultrasound increased total polyphenol recovery by 20.5% compared with conventional extraction.

Microwave-assisted extraction accelerates heating and mass transfer, reducing both treatment time and solvent demand. Pressurized-liquid and accelerated-solvent extraction can improve selectivity and process efficiency, while supercritical carbon dioxide can produce solvent-free extracts from carotenoid-rich fruits, vegetables and other residues.

Other approaches include subcritical water extraction, hydrodynamic cavitation, pulsed electric fields, cold plasma, enzyme-assisted extraction and natural deep eutectic solvents. Each has distinct advantages, but also limitations involving equipment cost, process control, solvent recovery, compound stability or industrial scalability.

The maturity of these technologies varies sharply. Anaerobic digestion, which converts organic waste into biogas and digestate, has reached full commercial readiness. Conventional fermentation is also widely established. Ultrasound, microwave and supercritical-fluid extraction occupy an intermediate position, with pilot-scale and some industrial applications already operating.

On the other hand, digital biorefineries, artificial intelligence-assisted process control and digital twins remain at relatively early readiness levels. Their potential is substantial: sensors could track feedstock composition, machine-learning systems could optimize extraction conditions, and digital twins could simulate processing decisions before they are implemented. But evidence from large commercial facilities remains limited.

The technological diversity creates a policy challenge. Governments and investors may be tempted to support the newest systems, but novelty is not the same as suitability. A mature process using local feedstock and affordable energy may deliver greater environmental and economic value than a sophisticated laboratory technology requiring imported equipment and highly specialized personnel.

The Winning Model Extracts Value in Stages

The review's strongest strategic argument concerns the design of cascading biorefineries. Traditional waste-processing facilities often direct an entire residue stream toward one output, such as biogas, compost or animal feed. Cascading systems instead separate biomass into multiple value streams.

The first stage recovers higher-value products such as antioxidants, proteins, essential oils, pigments, dietary fibers or pectin. Residual material can then undergo fermentation or anaerobic digestion to produce organic acids, bioethanol or biomethane. Remaining resistant fractions may finally be converted through pyrolysis or hydrothermal processing into biochar, hydrochar, heat or syngas.

The integrated framework illustrated on page 18 of the review connects green extraction, biological conversion, thermochemical processing, nutrient recovery and digital technologies within a single circular system. It prioritizes the highest-value applications while seeking to minimize unusable residue.

The economic logic can be compelling. The review cites an assessment in which conventional anaerobic digestion generated a return of approximately USD 3 per tonne of food waste, while integrated biorefineries producing organic acids and bioplastics achieved returns of up to USD 47 per tonne.

Another example involved tomato pomace. Recovering lycopene before converting the remaining biomass through anaerobic digestion was estimated to generate revenue of €787.9 per tonne. Such examples are context-specific, but they illustrate why energy recovery should often come near the end of the value chain rather than at the beginning.

For developing countries, cascading systems could create new markets around locally abundant residues such as citrus peels, coffee waste, cocoa shells, rice bran, cassava by-products and fruit pomace. They could also generate rural employment and reduce dependence on imported chemicals, fertilizers or packaging materials.

However, the model requires coordination. A biorefinery needs reliable feedstock, storage capacity, quality testing, transport infrastructure and buyers for several different outputs. Seasonal residues create periods of abundance followed by scarcity. Small farmers and processors may struggle to supply consistent volumes or meet technical specifications.

Regional processing hubs may therefore be more practical than either highly centralized plants or isolated farm-level systems. Shared facilities could handle drying, sorting, extraction and testing while allowing smaller producers to participate in higher-value markets.

Sustainability Must Be Proven, Not Presumed

Turning waste into a saleable product does not automatically make a process sustainable. Food residues are often wet, dispersed and highly perishable. Collecting and transporting them can be expensive. Drying may require substantial energy. Extraction, purification and stabilization can create environmental burdens that outweigh the benefits of avoiding disposal.

The review points to assessments of brewer's spent grain in which innovative stabilization routes produced greater environmental impacts than conventional uses because of energy consumption and transport. It also cites research on apple pomace showing that diverting material into insect production reduced some impacts, including land use, while increasing others, including global-warming potential.

These findings reinforce the need for life-cycle assessment before technologies are scaled. Environmental analysis should be combined with techno-economic evaluation covering capital investment, operating costs, minimum selling prices and likely returns.

Regulation presents another major barrier. Waste-derived food ingredients must meet safety requirements relating to pathogens, allergens, pesticides, heavy metals, mycotoxins and processing contaminants. Definitions of waste, by-products and upcycled food also vary between jurisdictions, creating uncertainty for producers.

Consumer acceptance cannot be assumed either. People may support food-waste reduction in principle while remaining hesitant about eating ingredients described as waste-derived. The review indicates that acceptance improves when products offer clear nutritional or environmental benefits and retain the taste, appearance and quality expected from conventional foods.

For policymakers, the immediate priority should be to establish clearer regulatory pathways, traceability standards and testing requirements. Certification can improve trust, but environmental claims should be independently verified rather than treated as an automatic feature of upcycling.

Future research should move beyond short laboratory studies toward continuous pilot operations using variable, real-world feedstock. It should compare competing uses for the same residue and examine actual energy demand, logistics, safety, consumer response and market performance.

Artificial intelligence, synthetic biology and precision fermentation may eventually make biorefineries more flexible and efficient, but the sector's immediate progress will depend less on technological spectacle than on dependable supply chains, sound economics and credible sustainability evidence.