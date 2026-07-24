Different Economies, Same Lesson: Better Finance Needs Knowledge and Attitude

Financial inclusion strategies often rest on two assumptions: teach people more about money and give them easier access to digital financial services. Both matter, but neither automatically produces responsible financial decisions. Knowledge can remain unused, while faster payments, mobile wallets and investment applications can make poor decisions easier as readily as they can support better ones.

The article "Financial Literacy and FinTech Adoption as Drivers of Financial Behavior: Evidence from Fragile and Digitally Mature Economies," written by Nada Jabbour Al Maalouf and Layal Sfeir of the Holy Spirit University of Kaslik in Lebanon and published in the Journal of Risk and Financial Management, offers a more complete explanation. Comparing adults in crisis-affected Lebanon with those in the digitally advanced United Arab Emirates, the authors examine how financial literacy, technology adoption and financial attitude interact to shape saving, budgeting, spending and debt management.

Financial literacy and FinTech adoption are both associated with better financial behavior, but their influence partly depends on whether people develop the attitudes needed to translate knowledge and digital access into disciplined action. Technology provides the means, and literacy supports judgment, but attitude determines whether either becomes part of everyday financial practice.

Why Knowledge and Access Still Fail to Change Behavior

Financial education has become a standard policy response to household indebtedness, weak savings and low participation in formal finance. Yet knowing how inflation works or understanding the difference between stocks and bonds does not guarantee that a person will prepare a budget, build an emergency fund or read a contract before borrowing.

Digital access presents a similar contradiction. FinTech platforms can reduce transaction costs, widen access to payments and offer tools for monitoring expenditure. But convenience is not the same as capability. Faster transactions may improve financial management, while also encouraging impulsive spending, repeated borrowing or engagement with products users do not fully understand.

The study brings these two dimensions together. It surveyed 400 adults, 200 in Lebanon and 200 in the UAE, during June and July 2025. Respondents answered questions covering financial literacy, FinTech use, financial attitudes and reported financial behavior. The researchers then used structural equation modelling to examine both direct relationships and indirect pathways between the four areas.

Financial literacy was positively associated with financial behavior in both countries. People reporting stronger knowledge of inflation, interest, investment products and the time value of money were also more likely to report budgeting, saving, tracking expenditure and prioritizing debt repayment.

FinTech adoption showed an even stronger relationship with behavior. Respondents who used digital financial services confidently and frequently were more likely to report responsible financial practices. Across the combined model, FinTech adoption produced a medium-sized effect on financial behavior, while the direct effect of financial literacy was smaller.

The difference should not be interpreted as evidence that financial education is becoming obsolete. Instead, it suggests that knowledge has greater value when people can apply it through accessible tools. A consumer may understand the importance of saving but still struggle to act without an affordable account, automated transfer facility or secure digital payment channel. Conversely, an application can expand access but cannot ensure that users understand fees, risk, credit conditions or data-security implications.

The model explained about 57 per cent of the variation in reported financial behavior, a substantial share for research dealing with complex human decisions. It also remained broadly stable when age, gender, education and income were included as controls. None of those demographic variables significantly altered the main relationships identified by the researchers.

The Missing Link Is Attitude, Not Another App

The research treats financial attitude as a bridge between resources and action. In the study, financial attitude was not measured as vague optimism about money. It covered practical dispositions: comparing prices, considering essential expenses before buying, reading contracts carefully, prioritizing loan repayment and protecting personal data during online transactions.

These habits reflect how people approach financial decisions before the decision is made. A person may possess financial knowledge, but without patience, caution or concern for long-term consequences, that knowledge may have little influence. Similarly, digital tools can provide instant information and convenient transactions, but users must still decide whether to plan, compare, verify and restrain themselves.

The analysis found that financial attitude significantly mediated the relationship between literacy and behavior in both Lebanon and the UAE. It also mediated the relationship between FinTech adoption and behavior. In practical terms, part of the benefit associated with knowledge and technology appears to operate by strengthening the mindset through which people manage money.

Financial attitude had the largest measured effect on financial behavior in the combined model. The indirect pathway from FinTech adoption through attitude was also stronger than the corresponding pathway from literacy. That finding challenges policy programmes that concentrate on information delivery or digital infrastructure while treating behavioral change as an automatic result.

A financial-literacy workshop may improve knowledge without changing routines. A mobile banking application may increase transaction volumes without improving household resilience. Effective interventions need to influence the decisions surrounding the tools: whether users compare alternatives, pause before purchases, understand contractual obligations and plan for future needs.

This has implications for product design. FinTech companies can build behavioral support into their platforms through spending alerts, plain-language disclosures, savings prompts, repayment reminders and warnings before high-risk transactions. Financial institutions can connect digital services with short, context-specific guidance rather than expecting users to seek education separately.

However, behavioral design also carries risks. Tools intended to guide users can become manipulative if they steer consumers toward profitable products rather than appropriate ones. Regulators will therefore need to distinguish between features that strengthen user agency and those that exploit behavioral vulnerabilities.

Lebanon and the UAE: Different Systems, Similar Behavioral Logic

The comparison between Lebanon and the UAE gives the research wider relevance. The two countries represent sharply contrasting financial environments.

Lebanon has endured a prolonged crisis involving currency depreciation, restrictions on banking access and declining confidence in financial institutions. FinTech in this context may operate less as a lifestyle convenience than as an alternative to disrupted conventional channels. People may use digital services because established systems no longer meet their needs.

The UAE represents a different model: high levels of digital penetration, strong public investment in financial innovation and a mature banking ecosystem. Digital services generally complement functioning institutions rather than compensate for their breakdown.

Despite these differences, the study found no statistically significant variation between the countries in the main structural relationships. Financial literacy, FinTech adoption and financial attitude were associated with behavior in broadly comparable ways. The result suggests that the basic mechanism, knowledge and technology acting partly through attitude, may remain relevant across very different institutional settings.

Some coefficients appeared descriptively stronger in one country. Financial literacy, for example, showed a larger direct association with behavior in Lebanon than in the UAE. Financial attitude appeared to have a stronger direct relationship with behavior in the UAE. But the cross-country differences did not reach standard levels of statistical significance and should not be treated as proof of distinct national effects.

The absence of significant differences does not mean context is irrelevant. The same mechanism can serve different purposes. In Lebanon, financial literacy may help people navigate instability and protect themselves where institutional safeguards are weak. FinTech may provide continuity where banking channels are constrained. In the UAE, literacy may help consumers evaluate an expanding range of sophisticated products, while technology improves efficiency within an already inclusive system.

Governments should not simply replicate the UAE's digital-finance infrastructure without accounting for regulatory capacity, consumer trust, internet access and institutional stability. Nor should crisis-affected states assume that FinTech can replace functioning banks, credible monetary systems or effective public oversight. The research identifies a transferable behavioral framework, not a universal implementation model.

From Digital Access to Financial Resilience

The study strengthens the case for integrating financial education, digital-inclusion policy and consumer protection. Governments frequently assign these areas to different institutions: education ministries promote literacy, central banks regulate financial providers, and digital agencies expand infrastructure. The findings suggest that fragmented implementation may limit results.

In the short term, financial-education initiatives should focus less on abstract concepts and more on decisions people repeatedly face: managing irregular income, comparing loan costs, recognizing fraud, protecting digital credentials and preparing for emergencies. Learning should be embedded in services people already use, including banking applications, mobile wallets, workplaces and community programmes.

For Lebanon, secure and affordable digital channels could strengthen household resilience, but only if users trust the systems and understand their risks. Policy should address fraud, data protection, transparent pricing and reliable dispute resolution alongside access. Particular attention is needed for people excluded from the study's digitally connected sample, including lower-income adults and those with limited internet access or English proficiency.

For the UAE, the challenge is shifting from widespread adoption to responsible and sophisticated use. As consumers encounter digital investments, automated advice, online credit and emerging asset classes, policy must ensure that digital confidence is matched by an understanding of risk.

Development agencies and civil-society organizations should also resist measuring success only through the number of accounts opened or applications downloaded. More meaningful indicators would include sustained saving, reduced payment distress, improved budgeting and greater ability to absorb financial shocks.

The research nevertheless has important limitations. Its cross-sectional design cannot prove that literacy or FinTech adoption causes better behavior. Financially responsible individuals may be more likely to seek knowledge and adopt digital tools in the first place. The study also relies on self-reported behavior, which may differ from actual transaction records.

Online convenience sampling further limits generalization. Nearly half the respondents held bachelor's degrees, 84 per cent had bank accounts, and the recruitment channels were likely to favor people already comfortable with digital communication. Those most affected by financial or digital exclusion may therefore be underrepresented.

Future research should follow users over time, combine surveys with verified financial data and include populations with weaker connectivity, lower incomes and less formal education. It should also examine whether specific FinTech features improve resilience or merely increase financial activity.