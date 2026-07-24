ICC Faces Political Pressure Over Prosecutor’s Dismissal Vote

The International Criminal Court's (ICC) member states convened on Friday to deliberate on the potential dismissal of Karim Khan, the court's chief prosecutor, amidst allegations of sexual misconduct. Khan, aged 56, has denied these claims, condemning the governing body's decision as unlawful and unsupported by evidence. The situation unfolds amid fresh critiques from the U.S., which regards the court as a threat to its sovereignty.

Should Khan be dismissed, proponents see it as a consequence of political pressure; especially following his pursuit of arrest warrants against senior Israeli officials for alleged war crimes in Gaza. Israel, contesting these allegations and not a member of the ICC, criticizes the warrants as unfounded. Even if Khan withstands the vote, his stance may weaken, providing fodder for critiques against the ICC — an institution designed by the international community in 2002 to address war crimes, genocide, and crimes against humanity.

The U.S. escalated its scrutiny, with Secretary of State Marco Rubio dismissing the ICC as populated with 'lunatics.' The U.S. has sanctioned ICC personnel, including Khan, due to its actions against Israeli figures and inquiries into U.S. conduct in Afghanistan. The decision on Khan rests on 63 of the ICC's 125 member states agreeing in a secret U.N. headquarters balloting. Countries like France, the Netherlands, and Norway back Khan's removal, pending the conclusion of the internal misconduct probe initiated by a junior ICC staffer’s allegations.