When Supply Chains Break, Digital Decisions Drive the Recovery

Digital technology can help manufacturers withstand supply chain disruptions, but the value of technology depends on whether firms can convert information into timely decisions, alternative partnerships and usable resources.

A new study, "Digital Service Innovation and Recovery Resilience in Supply Chain Network Interruption: An Opportunity Perspective," published in the journal Sustainability by Yanjie Gou, Maozeng Xu and Lucille Aba Abruquah, argues that digital service innovation strengthens recovery not simply because it introduces new technologies, but because it improves how firms search for opportunities, connect those opportunities with resources and interpret complex data during disruption.

Based on evidence from technology-oriented manufacturing companies in China, the study findings offer a timely warning for companies and governments investing heavily in digital transformation. The real measure of resilience is not the number of platforms, sensors or dashboards a company owns. It is whether those systems help decision-makers detect change, find alternatives and reorganize operations before a local interruption spreads across the wider supply network.

Digital Innovation Matters Only When It Changes the Response

The study focuses on "recovery resilience," meaning a firm's ability to restore operations after a supply chain interruption. This is distinct from trying to prevent every shock. In a world of port closures, supplier failures, geopolitical tensions, extreme weather and sudden demand shifts, prevention has limits. Firms also need the capacity to recover.

The researchers surveyed senior executives at Chinese technology-oriented manufacturing firms. After interviews and a pilot study, they distributed 370 questionnaires between late June and mid-July 2025 and retained 294 valid responses, producing an effective response rate of 79.46 per cent. The analysis controlled for ownership, company size, research and development intensity, subsidies and profitability.

The findings show a strong positive relationship between digital service innovation and recovery resilience. The reported coefficient was 0.325, with statistical significance below 0.001. Firms that used digital technologies to redesign service processes, improve customer interactions and upgrade products were more likely to report flexible supply sources, adaptable logistics and stronger product diversity.

Much of the debate around supply chain technology still assumes that digitalization is valuable because it makes existing systems faster or more efficient. The study suggests a more strategic role. Digital innovation becomes a resilience asset when it changes how a company sees disruption, evaluates alternatives and reorganizes operations.

The Fastest Recovery Starts with Seeing More Options

The study identifies opportunity search as one of the main mechanisms connecting digital innovation with recovery. Opportunity search refers to a firm's ability to scan market changes, monitor competitors and industry developments, identify unmet needs and reinterpret operational problems as possible openings. During a disruption, this can mean finding an alternative supplier, detecting unused transport capacity, identifying a new production method or responding to a shift in customer demand.

Digital service innovation was positively associated with opportunity search, which was in turn positively associated with recovery resilience. The indirect pathway accounted for 16.76 per cent of the total relationship between digital service innovation and recovery.

This finding challenges a narrow understanding of resilience built mainly around redundancy, safety stock and backup suppliers. Those measures remain essential, but they are expensive and cannot anticipate every shock. Opportunity search adds a more adaptive capability: the ability to discover responses that were not part of the original contingency plan.

For manufacturers, this means resilience teams should do more than monitor known risks. They should continuously map possible alternatives. Digital platforms can widen the search field by providing real-time information on demand, supplier performance, logistics bottlenecks and production capacity.

However, more information is not automatically better. Firms can collect huge volumes of data while still missing the signal that matters. Opportunity search therefore depends on managerial routines, incentives and skills that encourage people to look beyond familiar partners and established assumptions.

For governments, the same principle applies at the industrial level. Digital supplier registries, shared logistics platforms and sector-wide early-warning systems can help companies identify options before a disruption spreads. This is particularly relevant in developing economies, where smaller manufacturers often lack visibility beyond their immediate supplier relationships.

Data Has Little Value Until Firms Can Mobilize Networks

Finding an alternative is only the first step. A manufacturer may know that another supplier exists but lack the contract, transport arrangement, financing or internal authority needed to switch. It may identify available production capacity but have no practical way to access it.

The study describes the next step as opportunity linking: connecting an emerging need with the employees, suppliers, logistics providers, manufacturers and other partners required to act. Digital service innovation strengthened this capability, and opportunity linking in turn improved recovery resilience. This mediated pathway accounted for 12.96 per cent of the total relationship between digital service innovation and recovery.

The result highlights a fundamental truth about supply chains: resilience is networked. Firms rarely control every resource needed to respond to a major disruption. Recovery depends on how quickly they can activate external partners, coordinate information and reallocate resources across organizational boundaries.

Digital platforms can support that process by making relationships more visible and communication faster. But technology cannot replace trust, interoperability or decision-making authority. A company may have excellent data and still fail to act because departments do not share information, systems are incompatible or managers cannot approve emergency changes quickly enough.

This is where big data analytics capability becomes decisive. The study found that stronger analytical capability amplified the effect of digital service innovation on both opportunity search and opportunity linking. The interaction coefficient was 0.166 for search and 0.175 for linking, with both effects statistically significant.

The study shows that digital service innovation produced much greater gains in searching and linking when analytical capability was high. The value of digital innovation, in other words, rose sharply when firms possessed the systems and skills needed to interpret the information it generated.

The study defines big data capability broadly: access to relevant data, suitable analytical technologies, skilled personnel and management systems that use insights in decision-making. During disruption, these elements help firms filter noise, assess the credibility of alternatives and identify which partners or routes are actually viable.

Resilience Policy Must Move Beyond Software Purchases

The study carries a direct message for companies, governments and development institutions: digital resilience requires complementary capabilities. For businesses, the immediate priority is to evaluate digital investments by their contribution to recovery. Does a system reduce the time needed to detect a disruption? Can it identify alternative suppliers or logistics routes? Does it help managers coordinate with external partners? Without these functions, technology may improve efficiency without materially strengthening resilience.

Longer-term investment must include data quality, analytical talent, cybersecurity and decision protocols. Firms need clear rules on who can authorize emergency changes, how information is shared and how alternative suppliers are assessed. They also need to test these arrangements before a crisis occurs.

For small and medium-sized manufacturers, the challenge is greater. Large firms can build proprietary platforms and specialist teams, while smaller companies often lack capital, data access and bargaining power. Governments and development agencies can narrow that gap through shared data infrastructure, industry-level analytics services, supplier-matching platforms and technical training.

Manufacturers, particularly in developing economies, are often highly exposed to external shocks but operate with weaker digital infrastructure and thinner supplier networks. Well-designed public support could help them participate more reliably in regional and global production systems. Poorly designed digitalization, however, could widen the resilience gap between large firms and smaller suppliers.

The findings connect closely with Sustainable Development Goal 9, which calls for resilient infrastructure, inclusive industrialization and innovation. They also have implications for SDG 8 because faster supply chain recovery can protect production, employment and economic activity.

Digitalization nevertheless introduces new risks. Greater platform dependence can create cybersecurity vulnerabilities and new single points of failure. Shared systems may expose commercially sensitive data, while algorithms can generate false confidence when inputs are incomplete or biased. Resilience strategies must therefore balance speed and visibility with strong data governance, redundancy and human oversight.

The research, as the authors note, relies on cross-sectional, self-reported information from one executive per company, meaning it cannot prove that digital service innovation causes stronger recovery. It focuses only on technology-based manufacturers in China, so its conclusions may not transfer directly to traditional industries, service businesses or countries with different infrastructure and institutional conditions. Recovery resilience was also measured through executives' perceptions of supply flexibility, logistics and product diversity rather than verified outcomes such as production downtime, delayed deliveries or recovery costs.

Future research should follow firms through actual disruptions and compare objective performance before and after digital investments. Cross-country studies could establish how regulation, infrastructure, skills and access to finance affect the returns from digital service innovation.

Even with these limitations, the strategic lesson is strong. The most resilient supply chains will not necessarily belong to companies with the most technology or the largest data reserves. They will belong to firms capable of turning information into options, options into partnerships and partnerships into coordinated action before disruption becomes breakdown.