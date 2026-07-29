Glen Hansard: A Legacy of Music and Humanity

Irish musician Glen Hansard, known for his Oscar-winning song in 'Once' and as the lead singer of The Frames, has died at 56. His management confirmed he was involved in a motorcycle accident early Wednesday.

Prominent artists like Bruce Springsteen and Bono paid heartfelt tributes, highlighting his musical genius and humanitarian efforts. Hansard started his journey from the streets of Dublin, forming The Frames in 1990, and became an iconic figure in Irish music over four decades.

While acclaimed for his music, Hansard was lauded for his advocacy against homelessness, raising millions for charity. His loss is felt deeply within the music community, marking the end of an era for many fans and fellow artists.