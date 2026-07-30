BTS Boycotts Grammy Awards: A Stand Against New Asian Pop Category

BTS, a prominent K-pop group, has decided not to submit their music for consideration at the 69th Grammy Awards in 2027, objecting to a new category for best Asian pop music performance. The group aims to prevent music from being divided by region or language, prioritizing global recognition instead.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-07-2026 05:35 IST | Created: 30-07-2026 05:35 IST
BTS Boycotts Grammy Awards: A Stand Against New Asian Pop Category
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  • South Korea

BTS, the renowned K-pop group, has announced their decision to abstain from participating in the 69th Grammy Awards, scheduled for February 2027. The group expressed dissatisfaction with the Recording Academy's introduction of a new category for the best Asian pop music performance.

This marks a significant moment as BTS, one of the most influential names in K-pop, has chosen not to partake in the awards for the first time. Each member shared the update on Instagram, emphasizing their hope for music to be appreciated universally, beyond regional or linguistic barriers.

The Recording Academy released a statement expressing disappointment over BTS' decision, while also clarifying the intention behind the Asian Pop category, which was to highlight the diversity in Asian pop music, including K-pop, J-pop, and C-pop.

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