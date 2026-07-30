BTS Boycotts Grammy Awards: A Stand Against New Asian Pop Category

BTS, the renowned K-pop group, has announced their decision to abstain from participating in the 69th Grammy Awards, scheduled for February 2027. The group expressed dissatisfaction with the Recording Academy's introduction of a new category for the best Asian pop music performance.

This marks a significant moment as BTS, one of the most influential names in K-pop, has chosen not to partake in the awards for the first time. Each member shared the update on Instagram, emphasizing their hope for music to be appreciated universally, beyond regional or linguistic barriers.

The Recording Academy released a statement expressing disappointment over BTS' decision, while also clarifying the intention behind the Asian Pop category, which was to highlight the diversity in Asian pop music, including K-pop, J-pop, and C-pop.