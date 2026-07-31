Entertainment Shakedown: Industry Giants Clash Amidst Mergers and Talent Overhaul

The looming merger between Paramount Skydance and Warner Bros Discovery has filmmakers cautioning against restricted access to valuable news archives. Concerns suggest the consolidation of CNN and CBS News holdings might affect documentary productions.

Universal Music Group has reported a 13.3% rise in revenue, driven by increasing streaming prices and strategic acquisitions. The company seeks to diversify its income stream beyond standard subscription models.

The entertainment industry faced shock as motorcycle accident claimed the life of Glen Hansard, an Oscar-winning musician known for his cultural contributions. Meanwhile, broadcaster ABC alleges FCC is using intimidation tactics concerning news content, amidst political tension.