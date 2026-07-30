BTS Opts Out of 2027 Grammy Awards Amid Dissatisfaction with New Category

BTS, the prominent South Korean K-pop group, will not submit their music for the 69th Grammy Awards in 2027. They are protesting a new category focusing on Asian pop music. BTS members conveyed their desire for music to transcend regional and language barriers on Instagram, following their successful comeback.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-07-2026 03:41 IST | Created: 30-07-2026 03:41 IST
BTS Opts Out of 2027 Grammy Awards Amid Dissatisfaction with New Category
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  • South Korea

BTS, the world-renowned South Korean K-pop sensation, announced on Wednesday that they will refrain from submitting their music for the 69th Annual Grammy Awards in February 2027. The group's decision stems from dissatisfaction with the Recording Academy's introduction of a new category for best Asian pop music performance.

In an Instagram post, the seven-member ensemble expressed their wish for music to be appreciated beyond regional or linguistic confines. This marks an unprecedented move for BTS, as they hold a prominent position in the global music scene and have been consistently recognized at international award events.

Following their military service hiatus, BTS's comeback album, “ARIRANG,” achieved global acclaim, topping the Billboard 200. The band also enjoyed sold-out tours in South Korea, North America, and Europe. At the 52nd American Music Awards, they secured multiple accolades, including artist of the year.

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