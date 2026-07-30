Current Highlights: Apple to Expand Entertainment, BTS Boycotts Grammys, Netflix Surpasses BBC

Apple's upcoming CEO, John Ternus, aims to continue expanding the company's entertainment division, following successes in film and TV series like 'CODA' and 'Ted Lasso'.

K-pop sensation BTS announced their decision to boycott the Grammys after the introduction of a new award category for best Asian pop music, expressing dissatisfaction with the academy's changes.

An Ofcom report reveals that Netflix has surpassed the BBC as the primary choice for UK TV viewers, marking a significant shift in media consumption trends.