Current Highlights: Apple to Expand Entertainment, BTS Boycotts Grammys, Netflix Surpasses BBC

The latest entertainment news covers Apple's plans under new CEO John Ternus to expand in TV and film, BTS's Grammy boycott over a new award category, and Netflix overtaking the BBC in UK viewership. Additional stories include Glen Hansard's tragic death, Jared Leto's denial of assault allegations, and Canal+'s $1 billion cinema deal.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-07-2026 10:25 IST | Created: 30-07-2026 10:25 IST
Current Highlights: Apple to Expand Entertainment, BTS Boycotts Grammys, Netflix Surpasses BBC
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Apple's upcoming CEO, John Ternus, aims to continue expanding the company's entertainment division, following successes in film and TV series like 'CODA' and 'Ted Lasso'.

K-pop sensation BTS announced their decision to boycott the Grammys after the introduction of a new award category for best Asian pop music, expressing dissatisfaction with the academy's changes.

An Ofcom report reveals that Netflix has surpassed the BBC as the primary choice for UK TV viewers, marking a significant shift in media consumption trends.

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